25 Sessions Held On Faiz Festival 2nd Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2022 | 07:40 PM

The 6th Faiz Festival, titled 'Chalo Phir Se Muskuraain', continued at Alhamra Arts Council here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The 6th Faiz Festival, titled 'Chalo Phir Se Muskuraain', continued at Alhamra Arts Council here on Saturday.

On the second day of the Festival, 25 sessions were conducted in which a comprehensive session was held under the title of 'Shehar-e- Adab Lahore'.

Commissioner Lahore Captain Usman, Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor Dr. Asghar Zaidi, Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Professor Dr. Rukhsana David also attended the event as guest speakers.

The commissioner said: "Under the banner of Shehar-e- Adab Lahore, we are increasingly working to promote and develop language and literature.

We are proud to be associated with Lahore."GCU VC Dr. Zaidi said that the value of Lahore had increased in the world due to the honour of City Literature Lahore.

Zulfiqar Zulfi said that the people of Lahore are open-hearted; everyone coming from outside has become part of Lahore. He said that Lahore is a brand that does not need any introduction, and its value and prestige are increasing with each passing day.

