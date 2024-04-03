Open Menu

25 Shopkeepers Arrested Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) District administration have arrested 25 shopkeepers and registered FIRs against 16 for selling commodities on high prices during the ongoing crackdown in the holy month of Ramadan.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali, the price control magistrates have launched a crackdown against profiteers during the holy month of Ramadan.

The price control magistrates have checked 5539 shops during last 24 hours and imposed fine Rs 316,500 on shopkeepers for selling commodities on high prices.

The price control magistrates have also registered FIRs against 16 shopkeepers and arrested 25 on the spot over profiteering.

The DC Mian Usman Ali directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against profiteers adding that violators would be treated with iron hands.

