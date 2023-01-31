UrduPoint.com

25 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering In Price Control Act In Different Parts Of Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 11:49 PM

25 shopkeepers fined on profiteering in price control act in different parts of Faisalabad

Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.105,000 on 25 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to arresting 4 others on sheer violation of price control act in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.105,000 on 25 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to arresting 4 others on sheer violation of price control act in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that the magistrates after receiving 14 complaints against overcharging on Qeemat App checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 25 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.105,000 was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested 4 shopkeepers and sealed 5 shops on sheer violation of price control act while further action against them was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Progress Price Market

Recent Stories

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

10 minutes ago
 US Banks Seen on Better Footing for 2023 After Q4 ..

US Banks Seen on Better Footing for 2023 After Q4 Loss - Fitch Ratings

3 minutes ago
 Biden, King of Jordan Abdullah to Discuss Cooperat ..

Biden, King of Jordan Abdullah to Discuss Cooperation, Palestine on Feb. 2 - Emb ..

3 minutes ago
 US Capitol Police Arrest Officer Impersonator Carr ..

US Capitol Police Arrest Officer Impersonator Carrying Cache of Knives - Release

3 minutes ago
 Hunter Biden Threatened to Hold Pay to Staffer Unl ..

Hunter Biden Threatened to Hold Pay to Staffer Unless She Provided Sex - Reports

3 minutes ago
 US Claims Russia Violated New START Nuclear Arms T ..

US Claims Russia Violated New START Nuclear Arms Treaty by Blocking Inspections ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.