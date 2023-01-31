25 shopkeepers fined on profiteering in price control act in different parts of Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.105,000 on 25 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to arresting 4 others on sheer violation of price control act in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that the magistrates after receiving 14 complaints against overcharging on Qeemat App checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 25 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.105,000 was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested 4 shopkeepers and sealed 5 shops on sheer violation of price control act while further action against them was under progress, he added.