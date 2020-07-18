25 shops sealed, 122 vehicles impounded over SOPs violation

The City district administration, during an inspection in the provincial capital on Friday, sealed 25 shops, impounded 122 commercial and private vehicles and imposed Rs 51,300 fine over the violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), announced by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus

A spokesperson for the city district administration said that violation of the SOPs would not be tolerated and all shops and markets violating the orders in this regard would be sealed.

He said that the district administration's inspection teams were present in the field to take action against violators. He mentioned that a total of 1,423 shops and public transport vehicles werechecked during the inspection and found 147 violations of the SOPs. Warnings were also issuedto other violaters, spokesperson added.