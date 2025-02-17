Open Menu

25 Shops Sealed, Illegal Structures Demolished Over Encroachment:

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 12:40 PM

25 shops sealed, Illegal structures demolished over encroachment:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, a grand anti-encroachment operation was underway across the district.

According to a press release issued by the district administration, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sargodha, Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi, a clearance drive was conducted from Qainchi Mor to 47 Pull, removing all types of encroachments.

Despite prior warnings, shopkeepers who failed to remove encroachments voluntarily faced strict action.

The AC Sargodha sealed 25 shops and demolished six illegal concrete structures in front of various stores.

Moreover, the administrations of Ashraf Hospital and Niazi Bus Terminal were instructed to install approved advertisement boards within five days.

Recent Stories

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October- ..

Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Raducanu advances to second round after dominant d ..

Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..

10 hours ago
UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostag ..

UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

11 hours ago
 UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cu ..

UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour

11 hours ago
 EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-doma ..

EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..

12 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in T ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia

12 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defe ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia

12 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan