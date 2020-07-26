25 shops sealed over SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration launched a crackdown and sealed 25 shops over violation of Covid-19 SOPs here on Sunday.

As many as 12 shops were sealed in Shujabad area while 13 in Tehsil Jalalpur Pir Wala.

The operation was carried out in supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Zubair and AC Jalapur Muhammad Sarwar.

Officials of Muncipal committee and tiger force members were also accompanied by them.

