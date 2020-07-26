UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

25 shops sealed over SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration launched a crackdown and sealed 25 shops over violation of Covid-19 SOPs here on Sunday.

As many as 12 shops were sealed in Shujabad area while 13 in Tehsil Jalalpur Pir Wala.

The operation was carried out in supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Zubair and AC Jalapur Muhammad Sarwar.

Officials of Muncipal committee and tiger force members were also accompanied by them.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Shujabad Sunday

Recent Stories

Media professionals share expertise with students ..

14 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15.99 million, d ..

60 minutes ago

Over 5,700 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in th ..

60 minutes ago

RTA uses big data to monitor physical distancing o ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler pardons a number of prisoners ahead of E ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Post introduces digital location manageme ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.