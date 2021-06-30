UrduPoint.com
25 Sports Grounds To Be Constructed In Bahawalpur Division: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 07:34 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that sports facilities will be provided to youth in Bahawalpur Division and a road map has been prepared in this regard

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that sports facilities will be provided to youth in Bahawalpur Division and a road map has been prepared in this regard.

Proposals have been prepared for the construction of 25 new sports grounds across the division. He said this while presiding over a meeting held in the Conference Room of his office on Wednesday. Secretary Schools, Secretary Higher education Commission and Director General Sports, all the Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Divisional Sports Officers and District Sports Officers from all over Punjab participated in the meeting.

Commissioner said that sports facilities will be provided in schools, colleges and government lands in the division so that the young generation can get maximum opportunities to participate in sports activities.�Sites for construction of 25 new grounds in Bahawalpur Division have been earmarked, of which 8 grounds will be constructed in Bahawalpur District, 12 grounds in Rahim Yar Khan District and 5 grounds in Bahawalnagar District. Existing sports grounds in schools and colleges will also be upgraded. He said that construction of the grounds would be started immediately and the initial estimate would be prepared for the commencement of the remaining work.

