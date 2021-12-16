25 stockists held in crackdown

The district government arrested 25 stockists and 19 others during a crackdown carried out against stockists during past week across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The district government arrested 25 stockists and 19 others during a crackdown carried out against stockists during past week across the division.

An official quoted Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad as saying that a total of 2836 raids were held during the activity to control inflation on directive of Punjab government.

Over Rs 2.8 million fine was imposed after 17132 urea bags being illegally stocked at different points were recovered to sell them further in markets.

The commissioner ruled out shortage of urea fertilizer, however advised growers to avoid stocking them in fear of shortage.

He termed stockists as enemy of the State and nation. The commissioner informed that control rooms had been set up to address farmers' complaints and guide them to make proper kind of utilisation of the fertilizer on fields.

Meanwhile, the commissioner offered salute to little martyred souls of Army Public school, Peshawar. He said December 16 would be remembered as Black Day in the country's history.

He said seven years have passed, but wounds of the tragedy are still fresh in minds of the nation.