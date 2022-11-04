25 stone crushing units sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :A total of 309 stone crushing units were working in the district and 25 units were sealed over violation of smog SOPs during the last month.

Assistant Director Environment Engineer Rehmatullah, while talking to APP on Friday, said cases had been registered against 15 accused over violation while a fine of Rs 100,000 had also been imposed on owners of various stone crushing units.

A crackdown on stone crushing units, factories and brick kilns causing air pollution would continuewithout any discrimination, he added.