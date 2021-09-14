UrduPoint.com

25 Students Complete Internship With Traffic Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

25 students complete internship with traffic police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 25 students of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) completed their internship with Islamabad Traffic Police and were educated about traffic rules and road safety measures.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is acquainting citizens and students about traffic rules through various programs. Following one of such programs, the 12th batch of CUST students completed their internship with ITP and they were educated about traffic rules, rad safety measures and functioning of various departments.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, the SP (Traffic) Ayesha Gul said that efforts are underway to promote friendly policing in the city. He said that young generation is our asset and their cooperation as well as responsible attitude is crucial for safe road environment in the city.

SP (Traffic) distributed certificates among the students and hoped that they would further educate and brief their fellows and family members about road safety tips.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology Road Traffic Young Family

Recent Stories

SEC holds weekly meeting, reforms Higher Medical C ..

SEC holds weekly meeting, reforms Higher Medical Committee for Retirement

6 minutes ago
 125 Emirati, Arab and International artists displa ..

125 Emirati, Arab and International artists display their creations in ADIHEX

7 minutes ago
 Unit 2 of Barakah Plant&#039;s connection to UAE g ..

Unit 2 of Barakah Plant&#039;s connection to UAE grid is historic milestone for ..

7 minutes ago
 Feline generous: Japan cat lovers give $2 million ..

Feline generous: Japan cat lovers give $2 million to kidney research

13 minutes ago
 Nigeria recaptures 108 inmates after prison outbre ..

Nigeria recaptures 108 inmates after prison outbreak

13 minutes ago
 President for creating awareness, early diagnosis ..

President for creating awareness, early diagnosis of cancer

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.