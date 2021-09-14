25 students complete internship with traffic police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 25 students of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) completed their internship with Islamabad Traffic Police and were educated about traffic rules and road safety measures.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is acquainting citizens and students about traffic rules through various programs. Following one of such programs, the 12th batch of CUST students completed their internship with ITP and they were educated about traffic rules, rad safety measures and functioning of various departments.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, the SP (Traffic) Ayesha Gul said that efforts are underway to promote friendly policing in the city. He said that young generation is our asset and their cooperation as well as responsible attitude is crucial for safe road environment in the city.

SP (Traffic) distributed certificates among the students and hoped that they would further educate and brief their fellows and family members about road safety tips.