25 Students Selected For UAE Scholarships
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 07:17 PM
The United Arab Emirates has announced a Scholarship Program for Students from Balochistan to provide Opportunities for Higher Education
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has announced a Scholarship Program for Students from Balochistan to provide Opportunities for Higher Education.
Twenty five students, including five female student, from various Districts of Balochistan were selected through Written Exams, reported PTV news.
The scholarship recipients will pursue their Education at Top Educational Institutions in the United Arab Emirates.
The aim of the Scholarship is to provide Young People from Pakistan, especially Balochistan, with Opportunities to receive Education at an International Level.
The Selected Students expressed their Gratitude to the Government of Pakistan, the UAE, and the Pakistan Army for providing these Educational Opportunities.
They Stated that this Scholarship is a Milestone in their Educational Journey, and they plan to make the most of this Opportunity to bring pride to their country and province.
Recent Stories
Dubai Chambers organises Dubai-Bangladesh Business Forum to enhance economic rel ..
EU unveils €100 billion plan to boost clean tech sector
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for February 2025 attracts bids worth AED7.1 bill ..
Personalised medicine a must for better treatment: Punjab University Vice Chance ..
PU signs MoU with Telec Group to improve engineering education
DC orders establishing child centre in one week
Pakistan places great importance on fostering mutually beneficial ties with Iraq ..
Dubai DET recognises 153 hotels with Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp
DP World Sokhna welcomes first passenger vessel of 2025
Pakistan can revolutionize online business with Chinese assistance: Pakistan Chi ..
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre
Sharjah Ruler attends 3rd season harvest of 'Saba Sanabel'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Personalised medicine a must for better treatment: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhamma ..9 minutes ago
-
PU signs MoU with Telec Group to improve engineering education16 minutes ago
-
DC orders establishing child centre in one week9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan places great importance on fostering mutually beneficial ties with Iraq: Chairman Senate Sy ..16 minutes ago
-
Seven injured in Arif wala wall collapse incident30 minutes ago
-
DC orders check on prices at Ramzan bazaars30 minutes ago
-
IGP visits Tarbela Ghazi tunnel, reviews security for Chinese workers31 minutes ago
-
UAF VC stresses first aid training for youth31 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on profiteers, hoarders launched31 minutes ago
-
HRDC conducts training workshop on effective coordination at Sargodha University31 minutes ago
-
Fake DAP, Potash worth Rs 550,000 seized, one arrested31 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Awareness rally to be held to mark international civil defence day on 1st March40 minutes ago