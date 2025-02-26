Open Menu

25 Students Selected For UAE Scholarships

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 07:17 PM

25 students selected for UAE scholarships

The United Arab Emirates has announced a Scholarship Program for Students from Balochistan to provide Opportunities for Higher Education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has announced a Scholarship Program for Students from Balochistan to provide Opportunities for Higher Education.

Twenty five students, including five female student, from various Districts of Balochistan were selected through Written Exams, reported PTV news.

The scholarship recipients will pursue their Education at Top Educational Institutions in the United Arab Emirates.

The aim of the Scholarship is to provide Young People from Pakistan, especially Balochistan, with Opportunities to receive Education at an International Level.

The Selected Students expressed their Gratitude to the Government of Pakistan, the UAE, and the Pakistan Army for providing these Educational Opportunities.

They Stated that this Scholarship is a Milestone in their Educational Journey, and they plan to make the most of this Opportunity to bring pride to their country and province.

