UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25% Subsidy Provided At Fair Price Shops

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:00 PM

25% subsidy provided at fair price shops

District government awarded subsidy up to 25 percent on. 13 different kind of edible goods provided in Ramzan bazaars here on direction of CM Usman Buzdar Following this, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad set up fair price shops at 11 Ramzan bazaars set up across the district here Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :District government awarded subsidy up to 25 percent on. 13 different kind of edible goods provided in Ramzan bazaars here on direction of CM Usman Buzdar Following this, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad set up fair price shops at 11 Ramzan bazaars set up across the district here Tuesday.

All oil mills are providing ghee at stalls of the said bazaars worth Rs.15 less as compared to the open market.

Sugar is being offered at Rs. 65 while flour bag of 10 kg sold at Rs. 375. All fair price shops were providing subsidy on potatoes at Rs.

11/kg.

About Rs. 30/kg subsidy was offered on pulses while Rs.13/kg on gram flour (besan) provided at fair price shops.

In addition, other edibles would also be available on relatively lesser rates as compared to what is available in common markets.

AC City Khwaja Umair paid visit at Ramzan bazaars to review the arrangements that were stated to be finalized almost there. He directed authorities concerned to expedite supply of sugar, flour and poultry items at the concessional goods points.

Related Topics

Oil Visit Price Market All Government Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet in Peshawar ..

4 minutes ago

INGOs collaborates with Government to prevent COVI ..

5 minutes ago

Russia space chief blasts US for omitting Gagarin ..

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

4 minutes ago

England captain Knight delighted by Women's Test a ..

4 minutes ago

74 deaths, 2337 new cases of coronavirus reported ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.