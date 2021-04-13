25% subsidy provided at fair price shops

District government awarded subsidy up to 25 percent on. 13 different kind of edible goods provided in Ramzan bazaars here on direction of CM Usman Buzdar Following this, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad set up fair price shops at 11 Ramzan bazaars set up across the district here Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :District government awarded subsidy up to 25 percent on. 13 different kind of edible goods provided in Ramzan bazaars here on direction of CM Usman Buzdar Following this, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad set up fair price shops at 11 Ramzan bazaars set up across the district here Tuesday.

All oil mills are providing ghee at stalls of the said bazaars worth Rs.15 less as compared to the open market.

Sugar is being offered at Rs. 65 while flour bag of 10 kg sold at Rs. 375. All fair price shops were providing subsidy on potatoes at Rs.

11/kg.

About Rs. 30/kg subsidy was offered on pulses while Rs.13/kg on gram flour (besan) provided at fair price shops.

In addition, other edibles would also be available on relatively lesser rates as compared to what is available in common markets.

AC City Khwaja Umair paid visit at Ramzan bazaars to review the arrangements that were stated to be finalized almost there. He directed authorities concerned to expedite supply of sugar, flour and poultry items at the concessional goods points.