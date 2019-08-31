25 suspects arrested, 1.140 kg chars recovered in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The West zone Police-Karachi have arrested an absconder among 25 suspects and recovered 1.140 kilograms Chars from them during the last 24 hours in the routine patrolling and snap checking here.

The police have recovered three pistols, eight live rounds,1.140 kg chars, one mobile phone, Rs 5,810 cash, nine packets of electric wire of theft, 30 kg betel nuts, five kg limestone, ingredients used to manufacture Gutka (chewing tobacco) and other different types of Mawa, one motorcycle and one passenger bus, said a spokesperson to the DIG West on Saturday.