25 Suspects Arrested In Karak

2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:31 PM

25 suspects arrested in Karak

City police on Thursday arrested 25 suspects including five absconders and seized illegal weapons from their possession

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :City police on Thursday arrested 25 suspects including five absconders and seized illegal weapons from their possession.

According to details, SHO City Police Station, Kasmat Khan conducted a search operation in the city and surrounding areas.

Police recovered three AK-47 , three pistols, one repeater and a large number cartridges.Police also booked three persons for violating rent laws.

Meanwhile, Latamber Police Station arrested a notorious drug dealer Sherzada resident of Sekot and recovered 1,020 grams of hashish and 14 grams of heroin.

Police registered cases and started further investigation.

