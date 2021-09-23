25 Suspects Arrested In Karak
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:31 PM
City police on Thursday arrested 25 suspects including five absconders and seized illegal weapons from their possession
KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :City police on Thursday arrested 25 suspects including five absconders and seized illegal weapons from their possession.
According to details, SHO City Police Station, Kasmat Khan conducted a search operation in the city and surrounding areas.
Police recovered three AK-47 , three pistols, one repeater and a large number cartridges.Police also booked three persons for violating rent laws.
Meanwhile, Latamber Police Station arrested a notorious drug dealer Sherzada resident of Sekot and recovered 1,020 grams of hashish and 14 grams of heroin.
Police registered cases and started further investigation.