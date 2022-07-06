25 suspects arrested in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 25 suspects were nabbed during search and strike operation at Jangalkhel and adjoining areas in Kohat district on Wednesday.

Station House Officer Jangalkhel Muhammad Waqas conducted raids in targeted places following secret information and arrested 25 suspects.

The seized weapons included six pistols and dozens of rounds of ammunition of different bore.

The detainees were shifted to Jangalkhel police station for investigation. Cases were registered against some of held suspects on possession of unlawful weapons.