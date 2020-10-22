UrduPoint.com
25 Tiger Force Teams Assisting ICT Admin To Curb Profiteering, Hoarding

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:38 PM

As many as 25 teams of the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force are actively assisting the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration in curbing profiteering and hoarding in urban and rural areas of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 25 teams of the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force are actively assisting the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration in curbing profiteering and hoarding in urban and rural areas of the Federal capital.

"Each team comprises 10 to 15 members of the Tiger Force who are assigned to identify hoarding and profiteering in the assigned areas," the ICT admin spokesman told APP on Thursday.

They were also ensuring display of the official rate lists at shops, kiosks and pushcarts for the convenience of the buyers, he added.

He said at present, around 700 volunteers of the tiger force were active in various areas of the capital city, performing various duties including the implementation of anti-coronavirus pandemic standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The spokesperson said the initiative has helped ensure proper availability of essential commodities across the urban and rural areas.

To a query, he said the traders welcomed the government's move of deploying tiger force members in the city and cooperating with them.

The government has recently assigned a new task to the tiger force volunteers which is to identify the hoarding and artificial price hike in their respective areas.

The tiger force was formed in March following Covid-19 outbreak in the country to aid the civil administration in carrying out coronavirus related activities.

Later on, it was assigned additional duties related to tree plantation, anti-dengue and anti-polio campaigns, locust surveillance, traffic management, flood prevention and control and other issues that require more human resources.

