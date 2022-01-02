UrduPoint.com

25 Tourists Injured As Toyota Hiace Struck With Safety Wall At Bagnotar Galyat

Published January 02, 2022

25 tourists injured as Toyota Hiace struck with safety wall at Bagnotar Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :At least 25 tourists including children and women injured when an over-speeding Toyota Hiace struck with safety wall at Bagnotar Galyat.

According to Rescue 1122, an over speedy vehicle carrying 25 tourists of Sayalkot was heading towards Abbottabad struck with the safety wall due to slippery road.

Rescue officials shifted the injured to District Headquarters hospital Abbottabad. Three tourists were declared critical.

During the last three days, more than 15 people sustained injuries in road accidents in Galyat and Thandyani. District administration Abbottabad have also issued a travel advisory and directed the drivers to use tyre chains while traveling in the snow hit areas.

