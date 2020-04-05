UrduPoint.com
25 Trains Arrive, Depart From Hyderabad To Facilitate Passengers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

25 trains arrive, depart from Hyderabad to facilitate passengers

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 25 up and down trains of Pakistan Railways was arriving and departing from Hyderabad to other cities of the country to facilitate the passengers on the different routes.

These trains were sufficient to cater the needs of travelling public and there was no proposal under consideration to increase the number of trains till induction of new coaches in the system, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

To a question, he said that presently Pakistan Railways Advisory and Consultancy Services (PRACS) was only commercially managing 21 railway reservation and information offices over the entire railway network at far-flung areas for facilitation of general public.

He said that all the revenue generated from these offices was deposited in Pakistan Railways account and nothing was outstanding against PRACS on this account.

Pakistan Railways, to reduce expenditure, outsourced the commercial management of various trains through competitive bidding process and commercial management of following trains were acquired by PRACS through such bidding process like Fareed Express, Rohi/Hazara Express, Bolan Mail and Khushal Khan Khattak, he added.

The official said the revenue paid to Pakistan Railways was more than it was earning before outsourcing of these trains. PRACS was a subsidiary company of and its 100 percent shares were owned by the Ministry of Railways.

The outsourcing of commercial management was adopted as a mean to compensate for the shortage of commercial staff and to reduce administrative expenditures, etc.

