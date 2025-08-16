Open Menu

25 Truckloads Of Encroachment Goods Seized, 600 Encroachments Cleared

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM

25 truckloads of encroachment goods seized, 600 encroachments cleared

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The district administration of Lahore, in a major anti-encroachment operation, seized encroachment goods loaded in 25 trucks and cleared more than 600 encroachments from across the city.

The teams also removed over 5,000 banners, posters, streamers, and other material causing visual pollution.

The operation was carried out on Ferozepur Road, The Mall, Bhatti Chowk, Lorry Adda, and Circular Road, along with other busy localities.

Metropolitan Officer Regulation Kashif Jaleel, who is supervising the campaign, said the drive aims to provide citizens with wider, cleaner, and obstruction-free roads.

MO Regulation Kashif Jaleel said anti-encroachment drives are being conducted daily in various parts of Lahore, and any attempt to reoccupy public spaces will be dealt with strictly.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said that the campaign will continue until Lahore is completely free from encroachments, stressing that reclaiming public spaces and ensuring smooth traffic flow is essential for public convenience. He added that the operation is being carried out under the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, DC Syed Musa Raza reviewed development work at Sagian Wala Bypass Road, where WASA is installing a 12-inch sewerage line to improve drainage. The project will be completed within seven days.

The DC directed officials to maintain traffic flow and safety during construction, stressing quality and durability of work. He said the administration is committed to delivering timely, high-standard infrastructure projects to resolve citizens’ core issues.

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever ..

MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students

1 hour ago
 Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

1 hour ago
 Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakist ..

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

4 hours ago
 Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

5 hours ago
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

5 hours ago
 Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

6 hours ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

6 hours ago
 Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very ..

Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan