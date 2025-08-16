25 Truckloads Of Encroachment Goods Seized, 600 Encroachments Cleared
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The district administration of Lahore, in a major anti-encroachment operation, seized encroachment goods loaded in 25 trucks and cleared more than 600 encroachments from across the city.
The teams also removed over 5,000 banners, posters, streamers, and other material causing visual pollution.
The operation was carried out on Ferozepur Road, The Mall, Bhatti Chowk, Lorry Adda, and Circular Road, along with other busy localities.
Metropolitan Officer Regulation Kashif Jaleel, who is supervising the campaign, said the drive aims to provide citizens with wider, cleaner, and obstruction-free roads.
MO Regulation Kashif Jaleel said anti-encroachment drives are being conducted daily in various parts of Lahore, and any attempt to reoccupy public spaces will be dealt with strictly.
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said that the campaign will continue until Lahore is completely free from encroachments, stressing that reclaiming public spaces and ensuring smooth traffic flow is essential for public convenience. He added that the operation is being carried out under the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Meanwhile, DC Syed Musa Raza reviewed development work at Sagian Wala Bypass Road, where WASA is installing a 12-inch sewerage line to improve drainage. The project will be completed within seven days.
The DC directed officials to maintain traffic flow and safety during construction, stressing quality and durability of work. He said the administration is committed to delivering timely, high-standard infrastructure projects to resolve citizens’ core issues.
