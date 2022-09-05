UrduPoint.com

25 Truckloads Of Relief Goods Sent To Flood Hit Districts

Published September 05, 2022

25 truckloads of relief goods sent to flood hit districts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The divisional administration in collaboration with philanthropists dispatched 25 truckloads of relief items for the flood-hit families in Sukhur.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh and some notables sent off truckloads of relief items to Sukkur and other districts.

The commissioner lauded the work of philanthropists and said that everyone should participate in rehabilitation work in the flood devastated areas.

