25 trucks compounded for violating anti-smog laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) In an joint intensified operation to prevent smog in Lahore, officials from the Environmental Protection Department, Regional Transport Authority and Traffic Police have compounded 25 trucks on Saturday.

It may be remembered that already large vehicles and trucks that spread smoke have been banned from entering Lahore. Likewise, due to the smog situation, special entry points have been set up in Lahore where on Saturday 370 vehicles were stopped from entering Lahore.

The joint operation team has announced that the entrance of large vehicles will be closed in Lahore, during the intensity of smog period.

Senior provincial minister Maryam Aurangzeb said in a statement that they are making difficult decisions due to difficult circumstances.

The minister further said that the journey to get rid of smog is definitely difficult, but not impossible, adding everyone will contribute to this cause to get rid of smog. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has implemented Zero tolerance policy for smog, while Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and police teams are already working in the field.