25 Undocumented Foreigners Among 228,785 People Repatriated Through Torkham Border: Home Dept

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 11:37 PM

The repatriation of undocumented foreigners continued from three border points of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to their home countries including Afghanistan on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The repatriation of undocumented foreigners continued from three border points of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to their home countries including Afghanistan on Tuesday.

The Home Department spokesman told APP that 25 illegal immigrants were also deported.

He said 228,785 people were repatriated from September 17 till today through the Torkham border.

On November 21, he said that 2,290 people were repatriated via the Torkham border.

He said 419 people returned through Angoor Ada South Waziristan and 419 via Kharlachi Kurram district.

