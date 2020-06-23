UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Students To Be Sent To Control Locusts: Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:39 PM

25 University of Agriculture Faisalabad students to be sent to control locusts: secretary

Twenty-five postgraduate students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will be sent to different areas of the country to control locusts and guide farming community about combat strategy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Twenty-five postgraduate students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will be sent to different areas of the country to control locusts and guide farming community about combat strategy.

This was stated by Secretary National Food Security Omar Hamid Khan while addressing the inaugural session of a training workshop to combat locust for internes,0 jointly arranged by the Ministry and the UAF at the Syndicate Room.

Omar said that the ministry would send 10 UAF students to Balochistan and rest of them to Tharparkar and Cholistan under Locust Combat Program.

He said that a national locust control centre had been set up in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority in order to eradicate locusts by mapping out a fruitful strategy. He said that six aircraft would be specified for field work for locust control.

He said that tangible measures were being taken to control locust. He said that collaboration of educational institutions will bring miraculous change and help overcome the challenges being faced by agriculture sector especially locust attack.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the university had set up a locust research cell under which work was being carried out on war-footing. He said that locust had become the largest threat for food security.

He said after 27 years, it had hit crops at a large level. He said that in near future, a fresh locust attack is likely in the country for which we have to take the measures.

He said that as compared to Pakistan, the vegetation in Iran and Afghanistan is low. To meet its food, the locust moved to Pakistan. He said that the UAF had kicked off a research work on locust life history, attacked areas, various stages with day, critical stage to hit for low pesticide, management techniques, potential threats, effect of climate changes, and mitigation strategies.

He said locust has emerged the second largest threat for the country after COVID-19.

DG Plant Protection Falak Naz, UAF Registrar Umar Saeed, Chairman Entomology UAF Dr Masnsoor ul Hassan, Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Sohail, Dr Amir Rasul, Dr Sagheer, and Dr Shahid Majeed attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Afghanistan Balochistan Iran Agriculture Guide Tharparkar Cholistan University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

26 minutes ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

56 minutes ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

56 minutes ago

Indians not to travel for Haj this year

56 minutes ago

Expanding domestic food production to achieve self ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.