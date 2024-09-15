25 Vehicles Challaned Over Violations In One Day
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 09:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Regional Transport Authority (RTA) District Secretary Tariq Mehmood Gill challaned 25 vehicles in one day and imposed a fine of Rs.73,000 on violation of traffic rules and regulations.
A spokesman for the transport authority said here on Sunday that the RTA secretary checked 85 vehicles and found 25 involved in overloading and overcharging in addition to using LPG cylinders and causing smog by emitting excessive smoke.
Therefore, he imposed a fine of Rs73,000 including Rs.5,000 on overcharging, Rs.25,000 on overloading, Rs22,000 on missing of route permit/fitness certificate, Rs.9,000 on use of LPG cylinders and Rs12,000 on emitting excessive smoke.
He also impounded 5 vehicles on sheer violation of the traffic rules in addition to issuing warnings and directing the drivers of 22 vehicles for getting fitness certificates of their vehicles on an urgent basis, the spokesman added.
