25 Vehicles Fined For Violating Traffic Rules In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:22 PM

25 vehicles fined for violating traffic rules in Sargodha

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (SDRTA) has fined 25 vehicles over violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (SDRTA) has fined 25 vehicles over violation of traffic rules.

Spokesman said Wednesday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz along with traffic police conducted raids at different routes in the district and checked vehicals' fitness certificates.

The DRTA impounded two vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed fines of Rs 22,000 to other 25 vehicles over violating traffic rules.

