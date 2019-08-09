25 Vehicles Impounded In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 03:17 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) -T:District transport department during action against installation of CNG/LPG sylinders in public transport impounded 25 vehicles at various police stations and imposed fine of Rs 36,000 on drivers.
The team supervised by Secretary RTA Zamir Hussain checked vehicles on different roads and removed CNG/LPG cylinders from vehicles.
He warned the transporters and drivers to remove cylinders from their vehicles on voluntary basis, otherwise legal action would be taken against them.