25 vehicles of token tax defaulters impounded in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department on Thursday impounded 25 vehicles and took registration documents of 104 vehicles in an operation launched against Token Tax defaulters and without registration vehicles in the district.

According to a spokesman, Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) Sohail Shahzad was supervising the operation while Muhammad Iqbal, Akhter Saeed, Salim Butt, Babar Hussain checked a large number of vehicles at different points of the district and confiscated 104 registration books while impounded 25 vehicles.

Most of the vehicles' owners defaulted on payment of Token Tax while others did not have proper registration documents, he said.

The spokesman added that the authorities concerned had strictly ordered to tighten the noose around the vehicle defaulted with Token and other taxes.