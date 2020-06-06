25 victims of coronavirus buried by Rescue 1122 in May

The Rescue 1122 buried 25 coronavirus victims in the district during the last month

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :The Rescue 1122 buried 25 coronavirus victims in the district during the last month.

It was stated in a press release issued here on Saturday.

The Rescue 1122 shifted about 138 coronavirus patients to hospitals during the same period, it concluded.