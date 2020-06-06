UrduPoint.com
25 Victims Of Coronavirus Buried By Rescue 1122 In May

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 10:16 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :The Rescue 1122 buried 25 coronavirus victims in the district during the last month.

It was stated in a press release issued here on Saturday.

The Rescue 1122 shifted about 138 coronavirus patients to hospitals during the same period, it concluded.

