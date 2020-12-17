UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 Violators Of COVID-19 SOPs Fined

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

25 violators of COVID-19 SOPs fined

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) ::On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Sadat Hassan, the Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Ali alongwith Naib Tehsildar and traffic Incharge, here on Thursday paid a visit to main transport stand to check implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

The district administration fined 25 violators on the spot over violation of SOPs. The president of the transport association also accompanied them and warning notices were issued to drivers to follow SOPs to counter the surge in the coronavirus cases. On the occasion they also distributed masks among travelers.

