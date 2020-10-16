UrduPoint.com
25 WASA Officers Promoted

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) has promoted 25 different cadre officers of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) from Grade-17 to Grade-18 at LDA office, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) has promoted 25 different cadre officers of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) from Grade-17 to Grade-18 at LDA office, here on Friday.

According to LDA spokesperson, LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar chaired the DPC meeting while WASA Managing Director Syed Zahid Hussain, Director Administration Asif Fayyaz and Section Officer Housing were present.

The LDA promoted 17 officers from engineering cadre, three from private housing scheme cadre, three from administration cadre, one from Legal cadre and one from IT cadre.

LDA DG congratulated to the promoted officer and hoped that they would perform their duties with dignity and honestly for the development of the department.

