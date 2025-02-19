25 Wholesalers Arrested In Pre-Ramadan Market Crackdown
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The district administration Islamabad on Wednesday launched a massive operation against price violators in a pre-Ramadan drive to control market prices, arresting 25 wholesalers in the vegetable market.
According to DC Office, Assistant Commissioners Maheen Hassan and Yasir Nazir led the surprise inspection, acting on direct instructions from the District Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad to conduct daily actions against market profiteers.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Memon emphasized the importance of supporting the city government's price list and ensuring fair pricing for consumers ahead of the holy month.
The DC Islamabad has directed officials to closely monitor and identify wholesalers who are not complying with the prescribed price list, signaling a sustained effort to protect consumers from potential price gouging during Ramadan.
Further investigations and actions are expected to continue in the coming days.
APP/kah-usz
