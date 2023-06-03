UrduPoint.com

25 Women, Children Injured As Roof Of House Collapses In Bajaur

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2023 | 08:55 PM

25 women, children injured as roof of house collapses in Bajaur

At least 25 women and children were injured due to the roof collapse incident occurred in Sevi Mamond area of district Bajaur, said Rescue 1122 on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :At least 25 women and children were injured due to the roof collapse incident occurred in Sevi Mamond area of district Bajaur, said Rescue 1122 on Saturday.

As soon as the control room at Rescue 1122 received the information, ambulances and the disaster vehicle along with the rescue teams reached the scene.

The rescue teams with the help of local residents, safely evacuated the injured persons from under the debris of the house.

The medical teams of Rescue 1122 provided medical assistance to all the injured before transferring them to the hospital.

The incident occurred when the roof of the veranda of a house came on women who had come there to offer condolences for a death in the family.

Related Topics

Injured Vehicle Rescue 1122 Women Family All From

Recent Stories

PM attends inauguration of President Erdogan

PM attends inauguration of President Erdogan

16 minutes ago
 One man turns a barren mountain into a thick fores ..

One man turns a barren mountain into a thick forest in beautiful Ayun Valley of ..

15 minutes ago
 DC chairs rain emergency meeting

DC chairs rain emergency meeting

15 minutes ago
 Police arrest 16 gamblers; recover 10 black-franco ..

Police arrest 16 gamblers; recover 10 black-francolins

15 minutes ago
 BRICS Games Not Serious Alternative to Olympics - ..

BRICS Games Not Serious Alternative to Olympics - ASOIF President

12 minutes ago
 Secretary Agri for better management of cotton cro ..

Secretary Agri for better management of cotton crop

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.