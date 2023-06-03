25 women, children injured as roof of house collapses in Bajaur

At least 25 women and children were injured due to the roof collapse incident occurred in Sevi Mamond area of district Bajaur, said Rescue 1122 on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :At least 25 women and children were injured due to the roof collapse incident occurred in Sevi Mamond area of district Bajaur, said Rescue 1122 on Saturday.

As soon as the control room at Rescue 1122 received the information, ambulances and the disaster vehicle along with the rescue teams reached the scene.

The rescue teams with the help of local residents, safely evacuated the injured persons from under the debris of the house.

The medical teams of Rescue 1122 provided medical assistance to all the injured before transferring them to the hospital.

The incident occurred when the roof of the veranda of a house came on women who had come there to offer condolences for a death in the family.