25-year Jail Awarded To Murderer

Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:23 PM

Additional Sessions Judge Sikander Javed awarded 25 years imprisonment to a man involved in a murder case of Jhal Chakian police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Sikander Javed awarded 25 years imprisonment to a man involved in a murder case of Jhal Chakian police station.

According to prosecution on Monday back in 2019 accused Rizwanullah, resident of Jhal Chakian Sargodha, had murdered his brother-in-law Tariq Abbas over a family dispute.

The police registered case against the accused and presented challans in the court.

After hearing the arguments, the learned Judge awarded 25 years imprisonment to culprit Imran along with fine amounting to Rs 300,000.

