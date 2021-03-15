25-year-old gets PhD degree

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :A student of Punjab University (PU) has completed his PhD degree from the Department of History and Pakistan Studies while he is just 25 years and two months old.

According to a PU spokesman, Dr Amir Ali, son of Shammer Ali, completed his PhD under the supervision of former PU dean Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla in the subject of History. The title of his thesis is 'Re-Contextualizing the Sikh Quest for Khalistan'.