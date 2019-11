25- year- old youth killed being struck by lightning

A youth was killed after being struck by lightning in Khoi Ratta

Khoi Ratta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) A youth was killed after being struck by lightning in Khoi Ratta.Accordign to media reports, the victim identified as Raja Waqas, 25, resident of Dehari Bagh, native village of Khoi Ratta died after lightning hit with him.Funeral prayer of the victim was offered in Dehari Bagh.