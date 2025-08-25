- Home
25-year Young Man Killed In IGP Road Robbery, Residents Urge Westridge Police To Boost Patrolling
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A 25-year-old man was shot dead during a robbery late Sunday night on IGP Road near Aliabad Link Road. The incident occurred around 11 p.m., when armed assailants opened fire and fled the scene, leaving the young victim fatally injured.
A police official told APP on Monday that the body was shifted to PIMS hospital for postmortem examination and later handed over to the heirs, who took it home for burial. He said the heirs will register the First Information Report (FIR) at Shams Colony Police Station after completing the funeral rites.
Residents, including Bilal Shabbir, a private employee, Mudassir, a land surveyor, and Muhammad Saleh, expressed grief and anger over the killing. They said the spot where the incident occurred actually falls within the jurisdiction of Westridge Police Station, and urged that “Westridge Police should increase permanent patrolling in this area to prevent such robberies in the future.
Legal expert Rai Usman Farooq noted that theft and robbery cases from this location are generally recorded in Westridge Police Station’s records. “But when it comes to murder or other high-profile cases, a jurisdiction dispute is raised and the matter is often referred to Islamabad Police,” he observed.
Station House Officer (SHO) Shams Colony, Shahnawaz Dogar, told APP that the issue of overlapping jurisdiction should be resolved permanently so that citizens are not inconvenienced or treated like a shuttlecock between two stations. “My team and I remain on the front lines at all times to protect people and to pursue criminals. Ensuring public safety is our foremost duty,” he added.
