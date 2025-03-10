25 Years of NADRA: A Journey from National Identity System to Digital Revolution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has completed 25 years of service, during which it has modernized Pakistan’s identity system with cutting-edge technology, making the national identification process more efficient and secure.

After Pakistan’s independence, the foundation for the citizen registration system was laid in 1951 with the country’s first population census. In 1973, a formal registration system was introduced, followed by the launch of the National Identity Card (NIC) in 1974, which was made mandatory for citizens 18 years and older.

In 1998, the National Database Organization (NDO) was established, which later evolved into NADRA on March 10, 2000. This transformation modernized Pakistan’s national registration system. Despite initial challenges, NADRA gradually introduced an advanced and secure identification system. The launch of the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) in 2001 marked a major milestone in NADRA’s success.

Over the years, NADRA has gained international recognition for providing identity, e-governance, and secure document solutions.

In 2008, NADRA upgraded its biometric database, incorporating 10 fingerprint scans and digital photography, further strengthening the identity verification process.

Today, NADRA's network spans the entire country, comprising 13 mega centers, 890 registration centers, 230 mobile registration vans, and 10 registration centers abroad. NADRA has played a key role in various government initiatives, including arms licensing, the National Socio-Economic Registry, disaster management, and biometric verification systems.

NADRA's services have been internationally recognized, with the authority providing identity solutions to countries like Nigeria, Sudan, Kenya, Turkey, and the European Union. Recently, NADRA introduced the "Pak Identity" app, allowing citizens to access identity-related services digitally.

According to NADRA officials, the organization remains committed to providing every Pakistani citizen with a secure and verified identity and is continuously working to transform the vision of a Digital Pakistan into reality.