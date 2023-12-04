Open Menu

250 Absconders Involved In Heinous Crime Arrested During Last Month

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

250 absconders involved in heinous crime arrested during last month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police have arrested 250 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes during the last month, a public relations officer said.

Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, he said that special tasks were assigned to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes.

Following these directions, the different teams of Islamabad Capital Police arrested 250 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes during the last month.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the Islamabad Capital Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands.

Safety of the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Capital Police, he added.

