250 Acres More Land Retrieved From Grabbers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 06:47 PM

250 acres more land retrieved from grabbers

The district administration has retrieved 250 acres more state land from land grabber in Chak No 543-GB Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration has retrieved 250 acres more state land from land grabber in Chak No 543-GB Jaranwala.

The land grabbers had occupied 2625 acres of state land for the last many years and the local administration, during the last three-day operation, succeeded in retrieving 1250 acres of land, including 500 acres of land on the first day, 500 acres on the second day and 250 acres on the third day.

The operation against land grabbers is still under way. The police also arrested 13 persons and registered cases against 40 accused who attacked the revenue staff when the land was being retrieved.

The grabbers also staged a protest demonstration and hit Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zainul Abideen when he was supervising the retrieval process.

AC Jaranwala said that the operation would continue till retrieval of entire grabbed land, worth more than Rs 16 billion.

