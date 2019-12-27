250-bed hospital in Skardu to benefit six million people

(@FahadShabbir)

The government has allocated Rs 400 million for construction of 250-bed hospital in Skardu to provide best health facilities to local people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The government has allocated Rs 400 million for construction of 250-bed hospital in Skardu to provide best health facilities to local people.

An official of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs said, Prime Minister Imran Khan recently launched construction work on four development projects in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) including a 250-bed hospital, two power productions and a power transmission project.

The hospital, he said, would benefit around six million people of the region.

He said, 50-bed cardiac hospital Phase-I was under construction at Gilgit Baltistan with the cost of Rs1.

5 billion.

He said Rs 300 million has been allocated in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the completion of cardiac hospital. Out of 300 million, the government has released about Rs 250 million for the project.

He said both the projects are extremely important for provision of health facilities to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Underlining the importance of health projects in Gilgit Baltistan, he said a comprehensive survey was also being carried out in Gilgit Baltistan regarding provision of educational and health facilities in the area and added that the details would be shared later.