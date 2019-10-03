UrduPoint.com
250-bed Hospital To Be Established In Skardu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The government has allocated Rs 400 million for construction of 250-bed hospital in Skardu to provide best health facilities to local people.

An official of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs said that 50-bed cardiac hospital Phase-I was under construction at Gilgit Baltistan with the cost of Rs1.5 billion.

He said that Rs 300 million has been allocated in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the completion of cardiac hospital.

He said that both the projects are extremely important for provision of health facilities to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Underlining the importance of health projects in Gilgit Baltistan, he said a comprehensive survey was also being carried out in Gilgit Baltistan regarding provision of educational and health facilities in the area.

He said provision of basic facilities of life was the top priority of the government.

To a question he said that the Federal government has also allocated Rs 50 million for 30 MW Hydro Power Project Ghowari Ghanche, Rs 110 million for 32.5 MW Hydro Power Project of Attabad Hunza, Rs 100 million for establishment of regional grids in Gilgit Baltistan (Phase-I) and Rs 300 million for sewerage and sanitation system for Gilgit city (Phase-II).

