250-bed Infectious Diseases Hospital In Capital To Be Functional By May 5

Wed 15th April 2020

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday said that a 250-bed prefabricated state-of-the-art 'Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre (IHITC)' in the federal capital will start functioning by May 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday said that a 250-bed prefabricated state-of-the-art 'Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre (IHITC)' in the Federal capital will start functioning by May 5.

According to an official of NCOC, the hospital would be used to treat not only coronavirus (COVID-19) infected patients under best available equipment and medication but also be available for treatment of other infectious diseases.

He said that as part of national effort for containment of COVID-19, Frontier Works Organization (FWO) is constructing this Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Institute of Health (NIH) on Turnkey basis.

The construction work on the project is in full swing and would be completed within 35 days. The earth breaking of said facility was done by Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 26.

The construction teams of FWO are working round the clock, ensuring proper anti-corona precautions for the complete workforce, in a bid to hand over this hospital for its operationalization by May 5, he added.

