LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The Chung police have arrested a drug-peddler and seized 250 bottles of liquor from him.

The police conducted a raid and arrested the accused Aslam Masih, who was supplying liquor in different areas of the city.

SP Sadar Hafeez-ur-Reman Bugti said that crackdown would continue on those involved in selling liquor.