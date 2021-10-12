250 DC counters to be set up in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qasim Ijaz Tuesday said that as many 250 "Deputy Commissioner Counters" would be set up in the district to provide good quality essential items to the people at reasonable prices.

He said this while talking to a delegation of traders led by President Traders welfare Association, Punjab Sharjil Mir who met with him here at his office.

The ADCG that counters would be established at mega-stores where all essential items would be available at official notified rates.

"price control magistrates and concerned officers will check the prices of all the essential commodities placed at the DC Counters and will ensure the quality of the products," Mir quoted the ADCG as saying.

Talking to APP, Sharjil said he had discussed the problems being faced by the business community with ADCG, who assured full cooperation to the traders.

He said that wholesalers and big retailers would set up DC counters at their outlets while panaflex size of 3/2 would be placed alongside the counter for the convenience of the consumers.

