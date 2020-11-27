UrduPoint.com
250 Deserving Persons Get Financial Assistance From Bait Ul Maal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

250 deserving persons get financial assistance from Bait ul Maal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :District Bait ul Maal Committee distributed financial assistance in the form of cheque among 250 deserving persons here on Friday.

Deputy director social welfare Multan Malik Younis Vans said that financial assistance worth Rs 8000 each was extended to differently-abled persons, Rs 5000 each to poor persons, and Rs 20,000 each among poor women as marriage grant.

Younis said that Bait ul Maal was doing its duty to extend help to the impoverished as per orders from Punjab government. Members of Bait ul Maal committee Shahid Mahmood Ansari and Asifa Saleem were also present.

