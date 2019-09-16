250 dismissed bank security guards get justice after 13 years

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ):About 250 security guards of a private bank on Monday got justice from the Supreme Court after 13 years of their dismissal as their employer was ordered to pay dues and honorarium to them.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case and ordered the Habib Bank's administration to pay dues and honorarium to the dismissed security guards.

The court directed the bank administration to pay Rs 0.175 million each to 250 fired security guards. The court also directed the bank to pay other dues of the guards as well.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked as to why the guards were being discriminated. There was no justification to deprive the guards out of 2000 bank employees of their right, he added.