UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

250 Eco-friendly Biogas Buses To Be On Roads Under BRT Redline Project, Says Chief Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 11:39 PM

250 eco-friendly biogas buses to be on roads under BRT Redline project, says Chief Secretary

Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Wednesday said that the work on BRT Red Line project would start from July this year and 250 state-of-the-art bio hybrid buses to be on roads under the project to provide people of Karachi a zero-emission mass transit system

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ):Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Wednesday said that the work on BRT Red Line project would start from July this year and 250 state-of-the-art bio hybrid buses to be on roads under the project to provide people of Karachi a zero-emission mass transit system.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on BRT Red Line project here. The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport and Mass Transit Shariq Ahmed, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh, CEO TransKarachi Wasif Ijlal, General Manager Infrastructure and Planning, TransKarachi Dr. Syed Murtaza Asghar Bukhari and General Manager Operations Ahmed T. Kidwai, TransKarachi.

Wasif Ijlal, CEO TransKarachi, informed the meeting that the project would have its own biogas plant at Landhi Cattle Colony, where 3,000 tons of cattle waste would be used to make biogas daily. The biogas plant will supply 11 tons of compressed biometric gas (CBG) per day to these buses and will be supplemented with demand over time.

Dr Syed Murtaza Asghar Bukhari informed the meeting that the Sindh government with the collaboration of Asian Development Bank has completed the preliminary planning and design of 500 Million US Dollar Red Line project under which a bus corridor from Malir Halt to Numaish Chowrangi via University Road will be constructed.

The project envisages a fa�ade to fa�ade development, including a cycling track from People's Chowrangi to Safora Chowrangi. Red Line would be a third generation BRT system in which feeder routes will be connected to the main corridor.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that the use of Biomethane gas will reduce the carbon emissions in the city. Mumtaz Ali Shah further said that with the completion of the project more than 350,000 passengers would get the transport facilities. He said that the red line BRT project is a game changer for the City and first of its kind where detailed design and planning has been done to provide modern transport facilities to the masses.

The red line project is also unique because under the project 25,000 plants will also be planted along and in proximity to the corridor. The chief secretary said that the detailed temporary traffic management plan for construction phase must be implemented in true spirit. Accordingly, he directed that all utility service providers must ensure timely relocation of their utilities and for that the progress shall be monitored on weekly basis.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Dollar Cycling Road Traffic Progress Landhi Malir July Gas Asian Development Bank All From Government Million

Recent Stories

ASP, two DSPs transferred

1 hour ago

FBR achieves net revenue of Rs.3394 billion in Jul ..

1 hour ago

US Reports 12% Increase in 7-Day Average Number of ..

1 hour ago

Russia Considering Sputnik V Supplies at Request o ..

1 hour ago

Over 50% of French Back Nationwide Lockdown - Poll

1 hour ago

Punjab Health Minister receives donation for 3 hos ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.