ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :A total of 250 electric umbrellas covering the courtyard of the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah keep worshippers cool during the scorching summer heat.

The electric umbrellas installed on concrete pillars allow 500,000 visitors to worship comfortably at the mosque by preventing direct exposure to sunlight and moderating the temperature.

They are supported with fans that blow air mixed with drops of cold water using an accurate automated system that absorbs thermal energy from the air and reduces the temperature, Arab news reported .

The marble floors also prevent heat absorption and help moderate the temperature.