250 Kanal Encroached Land Got Vacated: Director

Tue 31st December 2019

The department of Anti Corruption and Tehsildar Circle Parwa Tuesday got vacated 250 Kanal land from encroachers and handed over the possession to revenue department

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The department of Anti Corruption and Tehsildar Circle Parwa Tuesday got vacated 250 Kanal land from encroachers and handed over the possession to revenue department.

Director Anti Corruption Osman Zaman taking notice of illegal occupation of government land in Tehsil Parwa here directed Assistant Director Anti Corruption Abdul Hai Khan to get the land vacated from the illegal occupants.

The Anti Corruption Staff of Circle Office, Tehsildar Parwar Circle, and Patwari of the union council reached on the spot and got 250 kanal land vacated from illegal occupants and handed over possession to Revenue department.

Assistant Director Anti Corruption Abdul Hai Khan warned that indiscriminate action against illegal occupants and encroachers would continue.

