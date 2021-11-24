UrduPoint.com

250 Kanal Of Land Purchased For Central Jail Swat: CM's Aide

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:25 PM

250 kanal of land purchased for Central Jail Swat: CM's aide

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Prisons, Shafiullah Khan Wednesday said that 250 kanals of land has been purchased for Central Jail Swat and work on the project would start very soon

He was chairing a monthly performance review meeting of prisons department. The meeting among others was attended by Inspector General (IG) Prisons, Khalid Abbas, Additional IG Prisons, Rehan Gul Khattak and jail superintendents of the province.

He said that land purchase for prisons of Malakand, Charsadda and Nowshera was underway and training for the staff would start in Training academy Haripur next month.

Cm's aide told that Rs. 850 million has been allocated for acquiring land to construct prisons in merged districts while work has been expedited to improve existing jails in these areas. He added that seventy percent construction work has been completed in jails of Barra and Landikotal.

He also directed setting up of woolen units in districts jails of Swat and Chitral for training of inmates. He said that proper training of garments making to prisoners would enable them to earn livelihood in a respectable manner after release.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Jail Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Haripur Malakand Million

